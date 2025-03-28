Stefon Diggs Expresses Optimism About Injury, Excitement About Playing W/ Drake Maye

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots introduced their new wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Friday after the 4 time pro-bowler officially inked with New England.

The two-time All-Pro told reporters that New England was the only visit he took before signing a deal.

He answered questions on his ACL injury and recovery, budding superstar quarterback Drake Maye, and new head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Contract

Some look at the 69 million and think, wow, that’s a lot for a 31 year old receiver with declining production coming off an ACL injury. The guaranteed money is $23 million and the Patriots can get out of it after one year with minimal damage. But if Diggs performs well, then it’s a solid deal for both sides.

“I kind of figured [the contract] was going to be around that area, considering I’m coming off the injury, but also the fact that I’m one of the only receivers that had six 1,000-yard seasons consecutively [prior to the injury],” Diggs told reporters. “The production, it’s always been here. I can move the chains. I can do intermediate. I can go deep. I did that all throughout my career. My résumé probably speaks for itself, but it was more so the injury that would deter or make the money is what it is.

“I look at it definitely as an opportunity. What could’ve been, could’ve been. At this point I am where I am, and I’m thankful.”

Drake Maye Josh Allen Comparisons

A major focus of the press conference was how Diggs would work with second-year signal caller Drake Maye.

Diggs noted that he has not met Maye but has hear some of the Josh Allen comparisons thrown around. Diggs played four seasons with Allen in Buffalo, resulting in four Pro Bowl selections.

“It’s crazy because, when you ask around, people say he acts a lot like Josh. And you know, that was my guy,” Diggs said. “We played him last year, and he showed a lot of fight. He has that fiery quarterback ‘I want to win’ mindset. So that’s something I get excited about and love to be around.”

Stefon Diggs on Drake Maye

–

“We played him last year. He shows a lot of fight. He got that fiery quarterback I want to win mindset, so that’s something I get excited about.”

–

⚡️ by PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/KpT5uk43wN — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) March 28, 2025

What about the injury?

Diggs is reportedly from a torn ACL he suffered late October of last year.

“Sh—, when the whistle blows,” he said with a smile. “We’ll see.

“[I’m] ahead of schedule,” he continued. “Trying to stay ahead of schedule, trying to work a little smarter. I’m a hard worker so I try to put a lot on my plate at one time but I’m trying to reel it back a little bit.”

Stefon Diggs says he's ahead of schedule with his ACL recovery and "trying to stay ahead of schedule." https://t.co/vM7tJtWwpP — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 28, 2025

Helping out the young guys

With over a decade of experience in the league, one thing Pats fans are expecting of Diggs is bringing a veteran presence, as well as the ability to help out the younger players in their receiving room.

The receiver seemed to embrace this expectation, reflecting on his time as a newcomer and offering advice for a Patriots wide receiver group that includes Ja’Lynn Polk and Kayshon Boutte.

“I feel like I can help more so with the lows,” Diggs said. “The first three games of my career I wasn’t playing at all … it was rough for me, I had to learn the hard way.

Diggs thinks he can ease that process for the younger guys on the team, and thinks that if he can show them how to be a pro, “it will go a long way.”

Stefon Diggs on what leadership he can bring to the Patriots WR room Says he can help with the “lows” because he went through something similar his rookie year with the Vikings#patriots #nfl pic.twitter.com/K45JjtYnO2 — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) March 28, 2025

New team, new coach

Mike Vrabel will be the fourth head coach Diggs has played for in the NFL, and it seems like the two already have a good relationship.

Aside from stating that he and Vrabel formed a connection at the 2021 Pro Bowl, where Vrabel would coach Diggs, the receiver talked about his respect for the coach as someone who previously played in the NFL. Vrabel won three championships as a linebacker with the Patriots during the 2000s.

“Player-coach relationship meshes really well with coaches that played at one time,” Diggs said. “They know what it takes to put the time in.”

Diggs also joked about his new coach’s looks.

“I told him he was young and handsome. He’s still kind of young but I don’t know about the handsome part.”