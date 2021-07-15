Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry Updates

Patriots Beat with Evan Lazar

Ep. #407

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest on Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry and field live Patriots Beat viewers questions.

Presented by BetOnline.ag

Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth, to discuss all of the things that Cam Newton needs to do to keep the starting QB job in New England.

Patriots Beat Reporter for CLNS Twitter

This podcast is powered by BetOnline.ag. Sign up with BetOnline.ag with the promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50% welcome bonus on your first deposit.

Listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast with Evan Lazar on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNS Media.