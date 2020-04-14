Steve Pearce Says Red Sox 2018 Sign Stealing Allegations Are “a Joke to Us”

In an appearance on WEEI, former World Series MVP, Steve Pearce, gives his take on the Sox sign-stealing allegations.

It’s been a few weeks now since commissioner Rob Manfred told us that he had in fact, completed his investigation into the 2018 Boston Red Sox, but it’s COVID-19 that’s preventing any report to be made by Major League Baseball.

With the investigation still–and that’s an emphasis on still–looming over Boston’s head, the 2018 World Series MVP, Steve Pearce, made his stance pretty clear with WEEI’s, Mike Mutnanksy.

When speaking on the matter Pearce said, “That’s such a joke to us. When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’.”

The 2018 Red Sox have been accused of utilizing the video replay room to steal signs which they would then have runners on second base relay to the hitter. This accusation came from a bombshell report back in January by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

Pearce also went on to say, “You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award. And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ … We just want this to pass us”.

The decision to make Pearce the World Series MVP was a difficult one with teammate David Price also putting on dream performance. But Pearce appeared to seal the deal with his two home run performance in game five of the series in Los Angeles.

While only going 4 for 12 in the series, three of those four hits were homers, and the one that stayed in the yard would be a double. He finished with 8 RBIs.

In this interview, Pearce also officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 13 seasons.