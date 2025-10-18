Storytime with Bob Ryan: Remembering Robert Parish’s time with Celtics

In this episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay remember Robert Parish’s time with the Celtics. They discuss his chemistry with Larry Bird and Kevin McHale and his willingness to take a back seat to those two on a stacked Celtics roster. Bob reveals how he got his infamous nickname, “Chief”, and what Parish was like behind the scenes. Tune in to hear fascinating stories of one of the best NBA centers of all time.

