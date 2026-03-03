Strandout Wide Receivers the Patriots Might Draft | NFL Combine Recap

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines & Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub are back with another crossover episode to recap the NFL combine and take a look at which Wide Receivers stood out from Indy.

.@RealAlexBarth is ALL in on Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell for the #Patriots👀

“He was the one where my mind went like, oh he’s gonna go from undrafted to a top 50 pick like that because of this combine … but you’re taking a flyer with a 6th-round pick on a guy with those tools,… https://t.co/xpZEbbUh66 pic.twitter.com/vhGFXjKq8b

— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 3, 2026