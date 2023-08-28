Sunday Practice Recap + Patriots Trade Pierre Strong For OL Depth

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pat Pulpit delved into their observations and insights from the recent Sunday’s Patriots practice session. They both provide a breakdown of where the team stands heading towards cut down day.

Additionally, they expressed their opinions regarding the recent trade development, where the Patriots sent Pierre Strong Jr., whom they had just drafted in the 4th round in the previous draft, to the Browns in return for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The discussion touched on the implications of this move and how it might impact the team’s strategy going forward.



