Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show Prop Bets

The NFL has been planning this Los Angeles Super Bowl for a long time, and they definitely got it right with the halftime show crew.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for the Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday night. They have a combined total of 43 Grammy’s and 21 Billboard number one albums.

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟 Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

As with anything happening in the world on Sunday, you can bet on it. Here are some on BetOnline.ag’s halftime show prop bets to make the performance even more interesting, with my take and a pick for each.

First Headlining Artist to be Shown

2+ at once +175

Snoop Dogg +275

Dr. Dre +325

Eminem +375

Mary J. Blige +500

Kendrick Lamar +500

As I mentioned above, these artists are flush with accolades. There’s no clear cut answer as to who the true headliner is.

Since this is such a big event – they may all come out at once, but that’s a boring answer. LA’s finest Snoop Dogg is worth sprinkling +275.

The pick: Snoop Dogg (+275)

Color of Eminem’s Hair

Brown/Black -300

White/Blonde +200

Any other color +500

Will Marshall Mathers bring out the Slim Shady blonde hair? I highly doubt it. Eminem is getting older now and has his new dark hair and bearded look. I don’t think he’s going to change that for a halftime show.

Since he probably won’t dye his hair – brown/black is the right pick. However I wouldn’t lay -300 on it – it’s too risky. This one would be a pass for me.

The pick: Brown/Black, I guess (-300)

Total Number of Song’s Played

Over 10.5 -120

Under 10.5 -120

As I mentioned before, the NFL has been working on this game forever – and they’re going to do it big for LA. This has been the longest season ever, and they want this to be the best Super Bowl ever.

They’re not going to skimp out on songs for the halftime show. They’ll play the hits, and this will soar over 10.5 songs.

The pick: OVER 10.5 (-120)

Which Will Be Shown First?

Bored Ape Yacht Club image EVEN

Tupac Shakur image +120

Snoop Dogg in Steelers uniform +450

Eminem in Lions uniform +450

NFT’s, and specifically Bored Ape’s, are all over the place right now – but the halftime show isn’t the place for them.

What the halftime show should be for is remembering one of the rap game’s finest, Tupac Shakur. He used to make music with Dre and Snoop back in the day, so it wouldn’t shock me if they show some sort of tribute for him. Take Tupac +120.

The pick: Tupac +120

Which of These Songs Will be Played First?

California Love +150

Lose Yourself +500

The Next Episode +500

Still D.R.E. +600

Drop It Like It’s Hot +600

Family Affair +700

HUMBLE +1000

Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang +1000

All The Stars +1200

California Love is the favorite to be played first, but I have a feeling that one could be saved for last.

There are plenty of good options on this list, but nothing would get the crowd going from the start quite like Drop It Like It’s Hot. Plus, 6/1 odds isn’t bad for a relatively famous song.

The pick: Drop It Like It’s Hot +600

Will Any Headlining Artist Be Shown Smoking?

No -500

Yes +300

This is my favorite bet of the night. There’s just no way Snoop Dogg will go the entire halftime show without smoking a jay. +300 odds on Snoop getting caught on camera for a smoke break feels like free money to me – especially in his home state of California.

The pick: Yes +300

