Super Bowl LVI Preview LIVE from LA

LOS ANGELES, CA — Veteran CLNS Reporter Mike Petraglia is LIVE from downtown LA to preview Super bowl LVI.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says he plans on playing in Super Bowl LVI. Uzomah is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, an injury he suffered in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During Monday’s media day,

“I’m not missing the biggest game of my life,” Uzomah said. “I’m not missing it. That’s my approach going every day into rehab.”

The Rams are 4 point favorites vs the Bengals with the O/U set at 48.5. (According to BetOnline.Ag)

The Bengals will play the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Checkout Trags’ latest Article: Dr. Feelgood: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah Optimistic He’ll Play In Super Bowl

Follow all of Trag’s Coverage HERE & on twitter.com/Trags

Popular Now Potential Patriots from the 2022 NFL Draft

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

NFL Fans we know the long season can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!