Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs – Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Happy Super Bowl Sunday to you and yours!

The big game is here as the AFC’s three-seed Kansas Chiefs and the NFC’s one-seed San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in Super Bowl LVIII. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium air on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call.

Oh, and you can bet on it! Before we get into the game itself, here’s a look at all of our other gambling content for the week:

Now here are the odds for the contest:

Odds – 49ers vs. Chiefs

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -130/Chiefs +110

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines

Here’s a look at some big-picture storylines to watch ahead of Sunday’s big game in Sin City:

— Patrick Mahomes is set to start in his fourth Super Bowl since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback at the start of the 2018 season. He’s 2-1 in his previous three and has thrown five touchdowns to four interceptions.

— 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (a.k.a. Mr. Irrelevant), has been sensational for San Francisco over the course of the last two seasons. The 24-year-old has thrown for 44 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions sine taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo last season, and now gets a chance to play in his first Super Bowl. Labeled a “game manager”, Purdy said of the title on Tuesday: “If you’re saying I’m a game manager and I don’t look flashy in how I do it, that’s your opinion and that’s okay… I think winning at the end of the day is the biggest and most important thing.”

— Sunday’s game features a matchup between two of the game’s best tight ends in Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Kelce fell off a bit this past regular season, failing to surpass 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2015, but he continues to dominate in the playoffs. The 34-year-old has hauled in 23 catches on 27 targets this postseason and also put up an 11-for-11 performance in the AFC Championship Game for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kittle, meanwhile, bounced back in 2023 by tallying his first 1,000-yard season since 2019 and continuing to be a mainstay as a blocker in San Francisco’s rushing offense. Both players are crucial to their team’s output.

— Both teams were also incredible defensively this past season. The Chiefs were second in points allowed per game with 17.3, and the 49ers were third with 17.5.

Predictions and Picks

You think I’m picking against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl?! No chance.

The 49ers put up a fight but in the end, the 28-year-old Mahomes once again puts together a magnificent performance on the game’s biggest state and continues to inch closer to Tom Brady in the “greatest ever” conversation.

Score: Chiefs 34 – 49ers 24

Side: Chiefs +2.5

Total: OVER 47.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick