Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs vs. 49ers – Betting Specials

Happy Super Bowl week!

The 49ers and Chiefs have officially touched down in Las Vegas as we’re now under a week away from Super Bowl LVIII’s kickoff from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s a look:

Super Bowl Sunday Specials

Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy to Combine for 50+ Rushing Yards +150

Chris Jones & Nick Bosa to Both Record 0.5 Sacks Each +340

Christian McCaffery to Score 2+ Touchdowns +410

Super Bowl LIV Repeat – 49ers to Score 0 Points in 4th Quarter +420

George Karlaftis & Chase Young to Record 0.5 Sacks Each +600

Christian McCaffrey to Score 1+ Rushing TD & 1+ Receiving TD +750

McCaffrey, D. Samuel, B. Aiyuk, & G. Kittle to Combine for 300+ Receiving Yards +750

Travis Kelce & George Kittle to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yards +750

Christian McCaffrey & Travis Kelce to Combine for 10+ Receptions in 1st Half +900

Super Bowl LIV Repeat – Deebo Samuel to Record a 30+ Yard Rush +950

Travis Kelce to Catch Every Target +950

Travis Is All Too Well – Kelce to Score a TD in First 10 Min. of Game +1000

Super Bowl Record – Any Player to Record 15+ Receptions +1100

Kelce, Samuel, Aiyuk, & R. Rice to Combine for 400+ Receiving Yards +1300

Kelce & Kittle to Combine for 20+ Catches +1500

75+ Yard Receiving TD to be Scored +2000

McCaffrey, Mahomes, & Pacheco to Combine for 300+ Rushing Yards +2200

Either QB to Catch a Pass +2400

Deebo Samuel to Score 1+ Rushing TD & 1+ Receiving TD +3000

McCaffrey & Pacheco to Both Score 1+ Receiving TD +3200

Super Bowl Record – Any Player to Record 205+ Rushing Yards +3400

60+ Yard Field Goal to be Scored +3500

Any Non-QB to Throw a Passing TD +3500

Either QB to Catch Their Own Pass +5000

Super Bowl Record – Any Player to Record 216+ Receiving Yards +5000

Any Offensive Lineman to Score a TD +6500

Any QB to Score a Receiving TD +13000

Four Horsemen – McCaffrey, Samuel, Aiyuk, Kittle to All Score 1+ Receiving TD +13000

Super Bowl Record – Any Player to Record 506+ Passing Yards +18000

Super Bowl LIV Repeat – Final Score Chiefs 31 – 49ers 20 +25000

Super Bowl LIV Repeat – Mahomes to Rush for Opening TD, Kyle Juszczyk to Score Second TD +50000

Trent McDuffie to Return INT for TD and Chiefs to Win by 6 +50000

First Offensive Play of Game to Result in a Safety +50000

Here are my three favorites:

Christian McCaffrey to Score 1+ Rushing TD & 1+ Receiving TD +750

While Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is likely to draw up a sensational game plan against the high-flying 49ers offense, Christian McCaffrey may be the one player in the NFL who can stress it.

He scored 21 touchdowns (14 rushing, 7 receiving) in the regular season and has four (all rushing) thus far in the postseason. I like the +750 odds for him to find paydirt twice, once on the ground and once through the air, on Sunday.

Travis Kelce to Catch Every Target +950

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been incredibly efficient in the postseason, catching 23 catches on his 27 targets (including an 11-for-11 performance in the AFC Championship).

He and Mahomes keep it rolling on Sunday. I love +950 odds for the dynamic duo to bat 1.000.

75+ Yard Receiving TD to be Scored +2000

I needed a long shot, so both San Francisco and Kansas City’s offenses have the ability to pop off at any time. It’s the Super Bowl. Both play-callers should have a trick or two up their sleeve that can result in a long score.

