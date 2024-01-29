Super Bowl LVIII Early Line: 49ers Open As 2.5-Point Favorites Over Chiefs

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is officially set!

Following their victories on Championship Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Las Vegas on February 11th for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on CBS.

Here’s the opening line for the contest, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Line – Chiefs vs. 49ers

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -142/Chiefs +120

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines

Here are some big-picture storylines ahead of the Super Bowl 54 rematch in Las Vegas:

Kansas City Chiefs

— For the second week in a row, the Chiefs went on the road to the higher seeds house and inched out an impressive win, beating the Ravens 17-10.

— Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo put together an extraordinary game plan, holding Baltimore to just 10 points and forcing them into three turnovers. Lamar Jackson ran for just 54 yards, threw a costly interception, and was sacked four times.

— After playing in his sixth conference championship in six seasons, Patrick Mahomes is now headed to his fourth Super Bowl.

— Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice’s all-time record for most receptions in postseason history. He has 152 career catches in the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers

— After falling into a 24-7 hole at halftime, the 49ers picked themselves up by their bootstraps in the second half and mounted a massive comeback, winning 34-31 and advancing to the Super Bowl.

— The 49ers’ appearance in the NFC Championship was their fourth in the last five years. They’ll now go to their second Super Bowl in the Shanahan era.

— Their first? A 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

— The Lions’ second-half implosion included a dropped pass on a fourth down by WR Josh Reynolds, a fumble by Jahmyr Gibbs, and another dropped pass on third down by Reynolds.

— Quarterback Brock Purdy silenced the haters once again on Sunday, throwing for 267 yards on 20 completions while adding 48 yards rushing.

— Christian McCaffrey was once again the star of the San Francisco offense, rushing for 90 yards on 20 attempts (4.5 YPC) and adding two rushing touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 42 yards.

— Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made arguably the play of the game at the start of the 49ers’ momentum swing, hauling in this 51-yard pass from Purdy that set up a touchdown:

We’ll have our preview and prediction for the game next week. For now? Make sure to follow along here at CLNSMedia.com for all of the latest odds around the big game, including game props, player props, and more.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.