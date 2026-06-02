Super Bowl or bust? Patriots trade for A.J. Brown | Pats Chat

The deal that’s been rumored and discussed for months finally took place. A.J. Brown is a member of the Patriots.

Does the AFC run the Patriots following the trade for A.J. Brown?@DougKyed weighs in: “Things don’t all need to go perfectly for the Patriots to win the division, make the playoffs, possibly get to a Super Bowl. Like they’re talented enough at this point to do those things on… pic.twitter.com/6HR2MwYyj0 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 2, 2026

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley break down all aspects of this acquisition, from the high price of a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth, to the Super Bowl expectations for the reigning AFC champs, to the impact on Kayshon Boutte’s place on the roster, to the risk/reward equation that didn’t stop Mike Vrabel from getting his guy.

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