Super Bowl Reaction + Patriots Offseason Begins

Tune into the latest episode of Patriots Beat, featuring Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit, for their Super Bowl analysis following the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes securing consecutive Super Bowl titles. Following their championship discussion, they delve into the onset of the offseason.

