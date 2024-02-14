Super Bowl Recap from a Patriots Perspective w/ Daniel Harms

In the latest “Patriots Daily” episode, Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media and guest Daniel Harms, Film analyst for RGR Football dive into a Super Bowl recap with a focus on the Patriots. They explore whether the Brady vs. Mahomes debate is justified, comparing the Chiefs and Patriots dynasties and examining if Mahomes’ success underscores the need for an elite QB. The discussion also covers whether defense and special teams still play crucial roles in winning championships, delves into Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive strategies, and speculates on which Chiefs free agents the Patriots might target, including the feasibility of acquiring Chris Jones. Lastly, they assess how close the Patriots are to being playoff contenders.



