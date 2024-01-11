Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The NFL Playoffs are here!

We’re starting with Super Wild Card Saturday, with two AFC matchups to kick off the weekend.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s contests:

Odds – Browns @ Texans

Spread: Browns -2.5

Moneyline: Browns -142/Texans +120

Total: O/U 44.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In Joe Flacco’s first playoff appearance in nine seasons (2014 with Baltimore), the 38-year-old quarterback will take the Browns into Houston to take on the AFC South-winning Texans from NRG Stadium.

Flacco has been a godsend for Cleveland head coach Kevin Stafanski, who lost several top-tier players on his roster throughout the 2023 regular season. With the addition of said quarterback, the Browns finished the season winning four of their last five games and an 11-5 record. They now enter the postseason with a Super Bowl-winning signal caller.

As for the Texans, they’ve gone from a 2-15 2022 to a 10-7 2023 thanks in part to rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud, the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel, threw 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions and

As much as I like what the Texans are doing, I like what Cleveland has with Flacco that much more. I’m going with the Browns to cover in a tight one.

Score: Browns 24 – Texans 17

Side: Browns -2.5

Total: UNDER 44.5

Odds – Dolphins @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -4

Moneyline: Chiefs -210/Dolphins +176

Total: O/U 44

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In Saturday’s second contest, the AFC’s 6-seed Dolphins will travel to Kansas City to take on the 3-seed Chiefs.

The Chiefs, coming off their second Super Bowl win in four seasons, have uncharacteristically struggled in 2023. Though they still managed to win 11 games, their offense didn’t look nearly as dominant as it once has, Travis Kelce looked old, and Patrick Mahomes threw a career-low 27 touchdown passes (min. 16 games) throughout the campaign.

As for their opponents in the Dolphins, they could also be deemed as “struggling” despite notching 11 wins this season. Miami lost three of their final five games, including two straight to end the season in which quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled four interceptions.

In the battle of struggle, experience comes out on top. I like Kansas City at home to cover.

Score: Chiefs 31 – Dolphins 24

Side: Chiefs -4

Total: OVER 44

