Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The NFL Playoffs are here!

We’re back with Super Wild Card Sunday, taking a look at three matchups on the Lord’s day.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s contests:

Odds – Steelers @ Bills

Spread: Bills -9.5

Moneyline: Bills -480/Steelers +370

Total: O/U 34.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Steelers are headed to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon to take on the AFC East-winning Bills from Highmark Stadium. Pittsburgh, with the help of an 18 of 20 passing performance from third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph, qualified for postseason play last week with a 17-10 win over the Ravens. They’ll roll with the former Oklahoma State product this weekend.

After a 6-6 start, the Bills have rallied off wins in their last five games and, thanks to a 21-14 victory over the Dolphins last Sunday, won the AFC East for the fourth straight season. Josh Allen’s play has done a complete 180 since the team moved on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in favor of Joe Brady, and their defense continues to get after opposing quarterbacks.

That’s why I’m going with Buffalo in this one. They stay hot with a thumping of the Steelers at home.

Score: Bills 31 – Steelers 3

Side: Bills -9.5

Total: UNDER 34.5

Odds – Packers @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -7

Moneyline: Cowboys -330/Packers +265

Total: O/U 50.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In Sunday afternoon’s playoff matchup, the 9-8 Packers are headed to Dallas to take on the 12-5, NFC East-winning Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Green Bay has been incredibly streaky this season. After starting the season 2-5, they won four of their next five before losing two straight. at 6-8, their playoff chances were slim.

However, a three-game winning streak to end the year paired with quarterback Jordan Love throwing seven touchdowns to zero interceptions down the stretch earned the Packers the final seed in the NFC playoffs, and a chance to upset Dallas.

Speaking of Dallas, their 12-5 record was the second-best in the conference behind only the 49ers. Their defense was once again dominant in 2023, holding opponents to just 18.5 points per game, while their offense led by Dak Prescott (who led the NFL in touchdown passes) scored almost 30.

Despite all of this, I’m going with the Pack in this one. History shows that outside of one Super Bowl run, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy falters down the stretch. I’m betting on him to do exactly that again on Sunday.

Score: Packers 28 – Cowboys 27

Side: Packers +7

Total: OVER 50.5

Odds – Rams @ Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions -166/Rams +140

Total: O/U 51.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Arguably the game of Wild Card weekend, at least storyline-wise, has the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Lions in Detroit. This is, of course, because of the 2021 trade between the two clubs that swapped their quarterbacks with the Lions also receiving several picks, including two first-rounders.

Both teams ultimately won the trade, as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI with Matthew Stafford at the helm while Detroit seemingly has their next franchise quarterback in Jared Goff leading the way.

As for Sunday night’s contest, I’m going with the Lions. Although the Rams have finished the season hot, Detroit is just a more well-rounded team. They win at home and advance to the divisional round.

Score: Lions 31 – Rams 24

Side: Lions -3

Total: OVER 51.5

