Takeaways from Another Late Celtics Loss to the Pistons

Jaylen Brown missed a pair of late free throws and what would’ve been a game-winning shot against Tobias Harris in a loss to the Pistons to conclude a 2-2 road trip on Tuesday. Detroit beat Boston in 3-of-4 games this season decided by 14 points combined, while the Celtics’ lone win came by three following a missed game-tying free throw by Cade Cunningham.

The matchups featured strong play from Brown and Cunningham, both named All Stars on Monday, a decisive bench advantage for the Pistons and an ability by the Celtics to stay in games with the east’s top seed but not close them. Their competitiveness physically and on the boards kept them close similarly to the last Celtics-Pistons game, where Brown’s seven free throw misses plays a crucial role in Boston’s loss. Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics matched the Pistons’ physicality as he did after that night. Yet Detroit, again, flexed its status as the conference’s power.