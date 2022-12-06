Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Takeaways from Bruins Games Against the Avalanche and Golden Knights

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 335
Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss Bruce Cassidy’s return to Boston and all that came with it. They also dive into the biggest takeaways from the win over the Avalanche and the shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

4:00 – A great crowd against Vegas

7:00 – Bruce Cassidy’s return

13:00 – Cassidy knew how to attack the Bruins

16:00 – Would the Bruins want to play Vegas in a potential Cup Final?

20:00 – Encouraging signs against the Avalanche

24:00 – Imagine if the Bruins played like that all the time?

