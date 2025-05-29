Takeaways from Patriots OTA Practice | Patriots Beat

Close Menu
On this episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines go LIVE from Gillette Stadium to react to Day 2 of open Patriots OTAs.

They break down Drake Maye’s performance, Javon Baker’s standout moments, and early impressions from the 2024 rookie class. Plus, analysis on key position battles, coaching changes, and what to watch as the Patriots continue offseason workouts.

