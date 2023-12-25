Takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 16 Win at the Broncos

The Patriots are 4-11 after a Mile High victory that uplifted the team and devastated Team Tank.

Following a Commanders loss earlier this afternoon, New England needed a loss to maintain the #2 overall pick on the line. This seemed like a distinct possibility before the game, when the offense ruled out three starters in Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and Hunter Henry (knee), who hadn’t missed a game since joining the Patriots in 2021. Earlier in the week, New England also placed left guard Cole Strange (knee) and swing tackle Conor McDermott (concussion), who’d been rotating with Trent Brown since the left tackle suffered a rash of injuries midseason, on injured reserve.

Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) were also ruled out before the game. Their absences set up an even tougher matchup against Russell Wilson, who earned a 110+ passer rating in all four career games against the Patriots, and the league’s top returner in Marvin Mims Jr.

New England struggled in predictable ways, and it was a performance full of correctable moments. But the win was a nice stocking stuffer for a team that’s shown incredible resiliency late in a lost season. There were a number of promising flashes in unexpected places. And while the 4th overall pick isn’t as conducive to taking a top quarterback as the 2nd, it’s far from the nail in the coffin if the team wants to reset.

Here are my top takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-23 win against the Broncos.

Bailey Zappe and the Offense Flip the Script

Bailey Zappe’s Week 14 and 15 performances followed a similar pattern, with the offense collapsing under the weight of turnovers and poor blocking after strong opening halves. This week, Zappe and company saved their best for the 3rd quarter and final drive.

New England opened the game with a strip sack where Zappe held onto the ball for too long, and his accuracy was shaky when staring down the blitz. But there were positive flashes, like a hole shot to Jalen Reagor to convert 2nd & 20 and a seam throw to Pharaoh Brown.

The consistency still isn't there, but Bailey Zappe has gotten a little bit better each week pic.twitter.com/xKOULjrGX5 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 25, 2023

After scoring just three points through the first two quarters, New England exploded in the 3rd quarter. Zappe sparked an opening drive score by making a free rusher miss off of play action, then delivering a bomb to Demario Douglas against tight coverage. Zappe dropped a shot to DeVante Parker in the bucket two drives later for another explosive gain outside, then capped the possession by finding Mike Gesicki in the back of the end zone on a broken play.

The offense hit a brick wall for most of the 4th quarter, but Zappe changed the tide on New England’s final possession. He connected on another shot to Parker and a middle-field throw to Gesicki, setting up Chad Ryland’s game-winning field goal.

It’s still too soon to declare whether Zappe should be considered for the long-term starting job, and his inconsistency is a glaring concern. That said, it’s undeniably impressive how the team is rallying around him, and Zappe has now contributed to a pair of wins with depleted supporting casts.

Christian Barmore’s Hat Trick

Christian Barmore has been playing at an All-Pro level this season. Tonight, he showed it in front of a national audience on the night before Christmas.

Christian Barmore generating instant pressure with the double swipes. Said it earlier this week, but he’s blossomed into an All Pro-caliber player pic.twitter.com/rI66asBu43 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 25, 2023

The third-year defensive tackle made an early impact, helping build a wall on New England’s opening goal line stand. He dominated the 3rd quarter, sacking Russell Wilson three times and forcing a fumble. He also drew a hold against former Patriot Cameron Fleming.

Barmore finished the game with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, and hit Wilson four times. Even when his efforts weren’t reflected in the stat sheet, Barmore’s presence was palpable. It was an exclamation point on what’s been an exceptional season for the Alabama product.

Breakout ‘Backers Ball Out

Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson received a lot of criticism early in their Patriots career, and understandably so. But both linebackers are enjoying breakout campaigns this season, and they’ve played their best football since the bye week.

Tavai, a week after securing his second pick of the season, forced a fumble early in the 2nd quarter. He was also instrumental in the defense’s opening drive stop at the goal line, standing up a Broncos lineman after coming downhill on a blitz.

Slot blitz from Jalen Mills threw off the timing of the play. Usually that would’ve been Jabrill Peppers pic.twitter.com/xOxZqsOn9I — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 25, 2023

Tavai finished the game with four tackles and logged a quarterback hit.

Wilson registered a strip sack for another turnover, his second takedown in as many weeks.

He also had a near-interception in the end zone that was reminiscent of his breakup against the Steelers. Wilson’s recent emergence as an edge rusher has been a pleasant surprise, and that versatility, combined with improved play overall, should land the soon-to-be free agent back in New England next season.

The Patriots’ Rookie Class Plays Pivotal Role

With the Patriots banged up at several spots, this felt like a game where rookies would need to step up to secure a victory. It wasn’t a flawless day for the freshmen, but several players made big contributions.

Pop Douglas led the team with 74 receiving yards.

In addition to his extending grab deep downfield, he was a big part of the quick game in New England’s empty packages. Douglas and Zappe seemed to be on different pages on the team’s first 3rd down, and he had a crucial 3rd down drop with plenty of space, but overall, it was a good night for the 6th-round receiver.

Marte Mapu forced his second turnover in as many games, punching the ball out on a kick return that Cody Davis recovered for a score.

Keion White logged three tackles, a quarterback hit, and a batted pass, and he blew up a run by taking out two blockers.

Bryce Baringer had a strong day punting, with three of his seven punts landing inside the 20-yard line despite consistently poor field position, He also made his first NFL tackle on Marvin Mims’ big return.

Last but not least, Chad Ryland bounced back from brutal misses on a field goal and an extra point to secure the victory for New England.

#Patriots 4th-rookie Chad Ryland has had struggles this season and had some tonight. But he drilled a 56-yard game-winning FG when it mattered most. Football. So unpredictable. pic.twitter.com/0foOEyRJvz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2023

It’s been a tumultuous season for Ryland, so it was incredible seeing him bounce back to bail a 56-yarder.

Special Teams Struggles Persist

Ryland’s game-winner and Mapu’s forced fumble were incredible highlights, but they were rare bright spots for the Patriots’ special teams. As mentioned in the previous section, Ryland also missed two makeable kicks, with one drawing Belichick’s ire on the sideline.

Marvin Mims’ big return featured multiple missed tackles and poor angles, and it seemed like a guarantee when Matthew Slater was ruled out.

Marvin Mims returns the punt 52 yards and sets the Broncos up right near the red zone 📺: #NEvsDEN on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/uY6Dg380OO pic.twitter.com/cXLiL0QZZF — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023

Chris Board, who’s been a disappointment after being signed as a core special teamer, was called for a penalty that wiped out a monster punt from Baringer.

Myles Bryant also muffed a punt that was nearly lost.

For all the resources New England invests in the 3rd phase of the game, it’s unacceptable how bad the group has been over the past two seasons.