Takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 18 Loss vs the Jets

Winning on a snowy day in Foxborough against the division rival Jets seemed like a poetic potential sendoff for Bill Belichick. Instead, the Patriots were handed their 13th loss of the season in a game plagued by anemic offense on both sides of the ball. The defeat snapped New England’s 15-game winning streak against the Jets and extended the highest loss total in Robert Kraft’s 30 years of ownership and Belichick’s 29 years as a head coach.

Inclement weather made it nearly impossible for either passing attack to gain or sustain positive momentum. Bailey Zappe and Trevor Siemian each threw for fewer than 90 yards, and neither team had a receiver eclipse 40 yards. 13 of the matchup’s 29 drives featured three-and-outs, and two of the Jets’ four scoring drives started on New England’s side of the field.

The only hope of consistently moving the ball was stringing together positive runs. Ezekiel Elliott put forth his usual valiant effort, averaging 4.2 yards on 13 carries, but none of his runs went further than nine yards.

The Jets had more luck, with their commitment to the ground game leading to the worst performance from New England’s run defense all season. For most of the game, star running back Breece Hall hovered around a four-yard average, consistently slipping tackles and picking up enough yards to keep drives alive. His efforts and favorable field position kept the Jets ahead for most of the game.

When the Patriots had a chance to pull ahead late in the game, a familiar foe halted them in their tracks. After going over three quarters without a turnover, Bailey Zappe threw two interceptions in a single possession, essentially icing the game.

Hall added salt to the wound by exploding for a 50-yard touchdown run and converting a two-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining. It was a fitting end to what’s been a disastrous season for the Patriots.

With the 2023 regular season reaching a merciful conclusion, here are my top takeaways from New England’s 17-3 defeat as we look ahead to the offseason.

The Patriots Secure the 3rd Overall Draft Pick

A difficult ending to the Patriots’ finale was slightly offset by the team securing the 3rd overall pick in the upcoming draft. This guarantees a shot at one of this draft’s top quarterbacks, whether they choose to move up for projected 1st pick Caleb Williams or stand pat to see who falls in their lap. Between the well-rounded Drake Maye, electric playmaker Jayden Daniels, and pocket assassin Michael Penix Jr., there are plenty of high-upside candidates for New England to choose from.

The Patriots could also wait until the 2nd round and take a generational prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt, or Olu Fashanu.

Whichever route they take, a franchise in desperate need of offensive star power will be able to secure such talent.

Two Hall of Fame Patriots Tenures (Potentially) End on Sour Note

Many expect that today was Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater’s final game with the Patriots, marking a disappointing end to a difficult season for two all-time greats. Neither would confirm post-game whether this was the end, but Slater used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude.

“Let’s talk about that another day,” Slater said when asked if he would continue to play. “Today is about expressing appreciation for teammates.” Those teammates donned sweatshirts during pre-game warmups that read “The Captain” with Slater’s #18, showing reverence for the longtime leader.

When asked about the gesture, Slater said, “It meant a lot. I was blown away by it. I never wanted anything about my experience here to be about me so it made me a little uncomfortable but to see the guys do that, I’ll never be able to put into words what it meant to me.”

Deatrich Wise showered his fellow captain with praise, calling Slater “The last voice we hear after every game,” explaining “His words carry emotion, and his words carry inspiration. His words allow us to see things we can’t always see.”

Slater also spoke highly of Belichick when asked what the only head coach he’s known as a pro has meant to him, saying, “Without coach, I’m not standing up here… he took a chance on me and has taken a chance on me for 16 years… he’s the best coach that’s ever coached this game.” When asked what he saw from Belichick during a tough season, Slater told reporters, “I saw no quit in Bill Belichick this season… I certainly found out a lot about Bill Belichick this year…”

Belichick’s availability wasn’t quite as sentimental, but he acknowledged a meeting with owner Robert Kraft will take place tomorrow where they will discuss the future, a tradition for the two that carries a different weight than in years past.

David Andrews Undecided on Future

David Andrews was an iron man for the Patriots in 2023, playing 100% of offensive snaps in his ninth NFL season. Seeing the veteran hang up his cleats after a great career wouldn’t be a surprise, but he left the door open for a potential return next season.

Andrews told reporters “I think I still got some in the tank,” before saying he would travel to Georgia and spend time with his son before making a decision.

The Patriots drafted Jake Andrews in the 4th round of last year’s draft, presumably as the elder Andrews’ future successor. But while pass protection has been an issue at times for Andrews, his leadership, communication, and experience are invaluable, and he’s still an exceptional run blocker.

His loss would leave a significant hole on the offensive line, regardless of who was called upon to fill it. But for now, we wait.

Young Defenders Offer Bright Spots

The Patriots’ league-best run defense had its toughest outing of the season against the Jets, allowing the most rushing yards for the franchise since Knowshon Moreno back in 2013. But there were several players who showed the arrow is pointing up for the group entering 2024.

Christian Barmore continued his All-Pro-caliber season, leading the team with 10 tackles, making two tackles in the backfield, and registering a quarterback hit. He should be a priority extension candidate for New England this offseason.

Fellow breakout defender Anfernee Jennings also had a strong finish to the season with a team-high three tackles for loss, seven total tackles, and a hit. Jennings is entering free agency and should be another priority for the team, as he’s emerged as a consistently disruptive force against the run.

Undrafted corner and mid-season addition Alex Austin continued to shine, breaking up a pass and providing smothering reps of man coverage throughout the game. The Patriots seemed to desperately need cornerback talent just a couple of months ago, but Austin could prove to be a surprise gem and should compete for a spot beside Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones next season.