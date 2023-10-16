Takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 6 Loss at the Raiders

The Patriots have fallen to 1-5 following a third consecutive loss. This was New England’s most competitive effort since their Week 3 thriller in the Meadowlands, but once again, the team couldn’t get out of its own way.

Injuries to major contributors played a factor, with Cole Strange (knee), Riley Reiff (knee), Demario Douglas (concussion), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) out of the lineup due to injury. There was hope Malik Cunningham, who was named top backup before the game, and Tyquan Thornton, who returned to practice this week from an IR stint, would inject some life into a floundering offense. But Thornton finished with just one catch for six yards, and the Cunningham packages we heard about this week largely underwhelmed. The offense showed signs of life, thanks largely to its rushing attack and underneath the passing game, but couldn’t make enough plays in critical situations and constantly got behind the chains because of penalties. There were also several missed opportunities and poor decisions that kept the Patriots in a hole.

The defense bent on most drives but refused to break, allowing just one touchdown on eight Red Zone trips and forcing its first turnover since Christian Gonzalez’s Week 2 interception. New England allowed some explosive gains and gave the Raiders three conversions off of penalties but largely did its part and forced a late stop to give its offense a shot at winning the game. Keion White (head), Jonathan Jones (knee), and Josh Uche (foot) also left the game with injuries.

With this looking like the Patriots’ last winnable game for the next couple of weeks with the Bills and Dolphins on the horizon, tonight’s defeat might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. 2023 is looking like a lost season, and it will be interesting to see whether the team begins preparing for next season or hangs on for pride’s sake.

Until we find out, here are my key takeaways from the Patriots’ 21-17 loss in Vegas.

Implosion Continues to Plague Offense

The offense finished today’s game with seven penalties, including the first two snaps of an opening drive three-and-out. Later, a 74-yard Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was nullified by a Hunter Henry hold. and both Atonio Mafi (holding) and Mac Jones (delay of game) were penalized on New England’s final drive while attempting to win the game. Bill O’Brien has emphasized discipline and not beating yourself consistently since returning to New England, but the on-field product hasn’t reflected these messages.

Jones was reportedly on a short leash in this game, but the coaching staff stuck with him despite another sloppy interception that killed a promising drive. This led to Bill O’Brien calling almost exclusively quick hitters for a chunk of the game. Jones also should’ve been picked on a poor throw that bounced off of a defender and was somehow caught by Ty Montgomery.

Mac nearly put the offense in position to win the game, but he also had another ugly interception and should've had two There aren't any great options behind him, but I don't know how much more of this he can get away with pic.twitter.com/NxsXxbTQQb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 16, 2023

He also appeared to miss a 3rd down conversion opportunity when he targeted Henry well short of the sticks despite Bourne being open over the middle. Jones staying in the game was understandable, considering an ill-prepared Cunningham as the only option behind him, but it emphasized how few options the team has at quarterback.

DeVante Parker was responsible for two of the offense’s most frustrating failures, showing a lack of effort on a 3rd down slant and failing to catch a deep target that would’ve put New England near game-winning field goal range.

There's just no excuse https://t.co/R27NhJoV1W — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 16, 2023

Parker said he “didn’t get a good grasp” of the football, but the pass hit him in the hands. The veteran has disappointed following a strong summer, and it could be time for a younger receiver to cut into his opportunities with the playoffs likely out of reach.

Kendrick Bourne and the Running Game Keep Offense Competitive

Kendrick Bourne was the only Patriots wide receiver with multiple catches today, bringing in ten of 11 targets for 89 yards.

I am once again begging the #Patriots to feed Kendrick Bourne pic.twitter.com/rLDj9CnMea — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 16, 2023

Bourne served as the primary underneath receiver with Smith-Schuster and Douglas out. He had multiple impressive efforts after the catch and even converted a 3rd down on a jet sweep. Bourne needs to be a bigger part of the short passing game moving forward, as no other veteran has shown as much juice or competitiveness.

Ezekiel Elliott was another massive catalyst to the Patriots’ success, touching the ball five times on their first touchdown drive.

Have a day, Zeke. Thought this was the best he's looked in a #Patriots uniform. pic.twitter.com/QYA01R1Zph — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 16, 2023

Zeke averaged 4.9 yards and scored a touchdown on seven carries while picking up 15 yards on what should’ve been a long touchdown reception. The Patriots offense has struggled in short yardage lately, but the bulldozing back served as a big boost.

Rhamondre Stevenson also had a solid performance despite leaving briefly with head and ankle injuries. He was second on the team with five receptions and averaged 4.6 yards with a touchdown on ten rushes.

The Patriots rushing attack got off to a slow start, but downhill concepts have been a clear area of strength in recent weeks that should continue to be leaned on.

Bend But Don’t Break Defense Does Its Part

There were plenty of things for the Patriots defense to clean up tonight. Allowing three conversions on penalties isn’t winning football, they struggled in some critical situations, and there were too many explosive gains allowed. Still, it’s hard to be mad at a group that allowed one touchdown, forced a turnover, was consistently handed poor field position, and gave its offense a chance to win.

Mentioned the #Patriots starting to drop OLBs to stop the Raiders' mesh concepts That's what they do here, rushing just 3, but there's no help in the post https://t.co/H11QpHiMmC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 15, 2023

Christian Barmore had the kind of impactful performance this group needed, batting two passes and making big plays in clutch moments, including the tackle for loss that got New England the ball back late in the 4th quarter.

Jabrill Peppers made his presence felt throughout the game, forcing an interception after delivering a massive hit to Davante Adams and tying for the team lead with seven tackles and his own pair of pass breakups.

This week Jabrill Peppers talked about the #Patriots not capitalizing on turnover opportunities Lays his second massive hit of the drive to pop the ball up for an interception pic.twitter.com/pdBHoiGk7J — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 15, 2023

Tavai also made seven tackles, capitalized on Peppers’ hit to record an interception and had a quarterback hit. The linebacker has really stepped up his game the past few weeks and has been a disruptive presence alongside Bentley, who himself had some impact plays as a pass rusher and in coverage.

Anfernee Jennings was another key presence tonight as a reliable edge-setter and gap penetrator, ranking third on the defense with six tackles, with one resulting in lost yardage.

After posting their worst performance of the season in a tough situation against the Saints, New England bounced back with a much more competitive effort in Vegas.