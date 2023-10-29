Takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 8 Loss at the Dolphins

The Patriots have fallen to 2-6 after losing to the Dolphins on a day plagued by inconsistency on both sides of the ball. After the high of last week’s upset against the Bills, today’s game felt like it would be a declaration of what this team truly is. Unfortunately, New England’s fans may have gotten their answer. Despite losing the turnover battle 2-1, Miami dominated time of possession, holding onto the ball for over 10 minutes longer than the Patriots’ offense. And while there were bright spots for both groups, as the final score indicates, they weren’t enough to pull out a win.

Defensively, New England contained the league’s most explosive run game after some early hiccups, holding Miami to just 3.0 yards per attempt on 26 carries. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice despite his lightning-quick release, with the first takedown preceding a 3rd & 15 interception that sparked New England’s first touchdown drive. The Dolphins also went 5-14 on 3rd downs and 2-4 in the Red Zone, showing how competitive the defense played in critical situations.

But Miami converted on all three of their 4th down tries, registered nine explosive receptions (15+ yards), scored a touchdown in every quarter, and picked up two first downs due to penalties. And unlike Week 2’s matchup, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put up over 100 yards and scored a long touchdown.

Offensively, the Patriots moved the ball with ease when playing with pace. The rushing attack averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per rush on 19 total carries, with both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott ripping off explosive gains. Pass protection seemed solid despite continuity breaks where Atonio Mafi was mixed into the lineup.

On the other side of that coin, Mac Jones took three sacks (most seemed coverage-related) and threw another ugly interception. New England went just 1-9 on 3rd downs, with one conversion on two 4th down tries, and only managed eight 10+ yard plays. Ezekiel Elliott nearly committed his second fumble of the season, but the ball bounced out of bounds. Dolphins defenders also totaled four tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

The Patriots’ inability to keep up with the Dolphins’ track team was abundantly clear. The Dolphins answered both of New England’s touchdown drives with seven-point possessions of their own. But drives following Miami’s scores resulted in two punts, an interception, and a turnover on downs. The Patriots also failed to score in the Red Zone following a fumble early in the 2nd half, coming away with just three points.

New England’s season looks bleak, a reality acknowledged by even Matthew Slater after the game. But the Patriots have a very winnable slate of games on the horizon. And as David Andrews said during his media availability, the team must now look in the mirror and make the necessary corrections before next week’s meeting with the Commanders. Here are my key takeaways from today’s 31-17 loss.

Inactives

WR Tyquan Thornton (healthy scratch)

QB Will Grier (emergency 3rd QB)

ED Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

WR Kayshon Boutte (healthy scratch)

Injuries

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

WR DeVante Parker (head)

WR Kendrick Bourne (knee)

Penalties

Offense

(15:00 – Q2) K.Bourne, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 27 (12:19 – Q4) A.Mafi, Ineligible Downfield Pass, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 43 (2:00 – Q4) J.Smith-Schuster, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 11 yards, enforced at NE 21

Defense

(13:35 – Q2) D.Godchaux, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 47 (6:22 – Q2) J.Jackson, Defensive Pass Interference, 5 yards, enforced at NE 6 (2:26 – Q3) J.Jones, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 37

Special Teams

(13:44 – Q2) J.Cardona, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 19

Mac Jones Commits Another Inexcusable Turnover

Mac Jones has turned the football over in six of the Patriots’ eight games this season, not including a strip sack last week that was overturned by a penalty. That’s just not a sustainable way to play quarterback, and Jones is well aware of this. Yet, on a weekly basis, he makes at least one unacceptable decision that forces you to doubt his ability to lead this offense long-term. Jalen Ramsey’s interception today was yet another example of this,

I don't know if Ramsey was baiting the QB here. Mac leads KB right to him. Great recognition and close, but a poor throw. pic.twitter.com/UeKAHnrPF0 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 29, 2023

I saw it suggested Ramsey may have baited Jones into the turnover, but the quarterback himself acknowledged it was a late read and a bad throw. Accuracy, decision-making, and processing were his strongest traits coming out of Alabama, but these areas have become weaknesses that consistently hurt the offense. Patchwork offensive lines and middling receiver talent haven’t made life easy on Jones through his first three seasons, but the regression we’ve seen this season is jarring. He was solid throughout the game, and I’ll have an easier time finding those bright spots while watching the All-22. But his interception was one of the stories of the game, and its impact overshadowed those positive moments.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyle Dugger Puts Up Vintage Performances

Kyle Dugger has played more deep safety with Devin McCourty retired and Jalen Mills being the designated tight end eraser. While he still gets his share of reps in the box, the talented safety’s lack of big plays has raised questions over whether his new role is slowing him down.

Dugger answered those questions emphatically today, putting together his best performance of the season. He intercepted an admittedly awful decision by Tua Tagovailoa, giving New England’s offense great field position and setting up a Kendrick Bourne touchdown.

KYLE DUGGER INTERCEPTS TUA AND STIFF ARMS BRAXTON BERRIOS INTO THE SHADOW REALM pic.twitter.com/4nrk41kBEX — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

Dugger also accomplished the difficult task of sacking Tagovailoa on a quick concept, capitalizing on strong coverage while blitzing off the edge.

Nobody blocks Kyle Dugger and he gets the sack on Tua! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/EI9abdQ9Ca — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 29, 2023

Dugger finished the game with a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a pass deflection in an impressive return to form.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s stat line of 10 rushes for 39 yards may not seem impressive, but he played with exceptional contact balance and broke multiple tackles. He also showed impressive patience and vision to exploit later-developing creases.

Nice job by Cole Strange picking up the blitz and Atonio Mafi climbing to spring the run, and Stevenson does the rest with great contact balance https://t.co/PEvqE7y544 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 29, 2023

Stevenson hasn’t made defenders miss as consistently this season as he has in the past, leading many to question if he might be injured or perhaps losing a step. If today was any indication, the young back is trending up.

J.C. Jackson Struggles Early

J.C. Jackson entered today’s game having allowed no touchdowns or deep receptions since his return to the Patriots. While he was competitive against the Dolphins, Jackson also had critical lapses that ended both of his aforementioned streaks.

Jackson and Marte Mapu shared responsibility for the Dolphins’ first touchdown of the game; a 42-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill that split bracket coverage from the corner and safety. Both defenders stepped up to defend the run against a play-action pass, which proved to be a fatal mistake against Hill’s speed.

The Dolphins had been running well on this drive, which likely influenced Jackson and Mapu https://t.co/dAI0RGaL4m — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 29, 2023

One drive later, Jackson was called for pass interference after grabbing the back of Hill’s jersey in the end zone. The call has drawn criticism, but I think there’s enough of a grab to justify throwing a flag.

Think this was fair. JC's holding the back of Hill's jersey https://t.co/8h6GvkfY4T — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 29, 2023

Two plays later, Cedrick Wilson would beat Jackson’s inside leverage on a slant for six points.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. catches J.C. Jackson on his heels pic.twitter.com/CXKOv867Ti — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

Jackson tightened up the rest of the game, even registering a breakup on a downfield target, but these lapses contributed to the Patriots falling behind early.