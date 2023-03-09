Takeaways from the Red Sox win over the Puerto Rico

A general rule about Spring Training games is to take the results with a grain of salt. However, the Red Sox 9-3 victory over Puerto Rico’s National Team was not just a regular Spring Training game. Plenty of Puerto Rico fans were in attendance, creating a lively, upbeat and fun environment. Puerto Rico is also gearing up to make a run at winning the World Baseball Classic, with a roster that features an experienced lineup as well as impressive arms. The Red Sox played a clean 9 innings of team baseball and stayed hot and improving their preseason record to 9-0, and there are several takeaways that can be drawn from this contest.

Trending Jaylen Brown Stresses Fewer Threes as Celtics Beat Cavaliers

Most notably, the Red Sox pitching dominated. Facing a lineup including Fransisco Lindor, Kiké Hernandez, Eddie Rosario, Javier Baez and Christian Vazquez. The Sox threw 8 different pitchers, surrendering 3 runs on 9 hits, with 4 walks and 11 strikeouts. Many of the pitchers thrown were guys vying for a roster spot on Opening Day. Kaleb Ort went .2IP allowing 2 hits. Wyatt Mills allowed a hit but struck out 3 in his only inning of work. Ryan Sherrif allowed a run on 2 hits and a walk in one inning. Additionally, the newly acquired Joely Rodriguez struck out the side, retiring Javier Baez, Christian Vazquez and MJ Melendez. With the Red Sox bullpen being a big question mark heading into 2023, these are some names to watch as Spring Training continues.

Striking out the side in your Red Sox debut.

We see you, Joely. pic.twitter.com/rVntxLGUXp — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 9, 2023

On the other side of the ball, the Red Sox lineup plated 9 runs on 9 hits and did not need the long ball to do it. The score was close, it was a 3-1 ballgame until the Sox exploded for 6 runs in the bottom half of the 7th. This is particularly impressive because the Boston lineup tonight was missing Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Trevor Story, Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner and Kiké Hernandez (who was playing for the other team).

Kiké Hernandez had to walk through the Red Sox clubhouse and dugout to go to Team Puerto Rico’s dugout (on the other side of the ballpark) 😂



Puerto Rico is playing Boston as a warm up before their World Baseball Classic game.



🎥 @RedSox pic.twitter.com/cxN8So7rvy — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) March 8, 2023

We got a look at lots of different outfielders who are competing for bench spots, however they mostly all had disappointing days. Adam Duvall’s rough spring continues as after going 0-3 on the day he is now 0-11 on the spring. Rob Refsnyder was disappointing as well, picking up a hat trick of strikeouts, extending his preseason hitless streak to 10. The most impressive of this bunch has been Raimel Tapia, who is 7-17 with a home run and 4 RBI over the course of Spring Training. Another name to look out for is Red Sox #3 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, who is expected to make his Major League debut in 2023. The center fielder hit an RBI single in the 6 run inning and could make an impact for the team down the stretch.