Talking Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and the Indiana Fever | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell discusses the Indiana Fever with IndyStar beat reporter Chloe Peterson. Noa and Chloe discuss what Fever training camp has been like through the early weeks, the team’s title aspirations, what Aliyah Boston and the frontcourt depth is expected to look like, and more. Plus, what Raven Johnson brings to the team.

Topics:

00:00 Intro

3:00 Inside Fever training camp

7:15 Caitlin Clark and championship expectations?

9:45 Frontcourt depth

13:30 Raven Johnson

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