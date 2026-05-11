On this week’s show, WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell and Connecticut Sun beat writer Deyscha Smith go deep on the Connecticut Sun, recapping training camp and the first few games of the regular season and discussing some of the team’s top performers, like Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers, and Brittney Griner. How Hailey Van Lith fits the youth movement, and how far can this team go?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

0:28 – Takeaways from start of Connecticut Sun season

2:07 – Connecticut Sun will move to Houston for 2027 season

5:17 – Looking at Connecticut Sun and their young core

8:45 – Status of Leila Lacan and her return to Sun

11:17 – Prizepicks

12:55 – Can the Sun make a playoff push this season?

16:11 – Hailey Van Lith fit with Connecticut Sun

19:59 – Experience covering the Connecticut Sun

25:40 – Bold Prediction for the Connecticut Sun this season

Don’t sleep on the Connecticut Sun this season! @deyschasmith makes her bold prediction: “I think that the Sun could maybe make it to the postseason. I think that this team is gonna surprise a lot of people…The sun could be like the biggest surprise of the 2026 season.” pic.twitter.com/M99pgPafb9 — WNBA Today on CLNS (@WNBAonCLNS) May 11, 2026

26:43 – Wrapping up!

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