Talking “Head of the Class” with LESLIE RAE BEGA

If “Welcome Back Kotter” and “The Big Bang Theory” conceived a baby sitcom, it may well have been “Head of the Class”… an 80’s hit about very intelligent teens facing very normal teen problems. With a cast that included sitcom legend Howard Hesseman and a young Robin Givens, one of this ensemble comedy’s most popular stars may have been Leslie Bega, who played the gorgeous, whip-smart Maria… but this show was just in Bega’s amazing life and career. We chatted with her about her world travels, transitioning in and out of Hollywood, and the episode she hand picked, “Partners”, which focused on Maria and her new boyfriend – a rookie actor named Brad Pitt!