Talking Patriots Shrine Bowl Rookies w/ Eric Galko

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media is joined by Shrine Bowl Director of Football Ops and Player Personnel to discuss what Shrine Bowl participants Caedan Wallace, Marcellas Dial, and Deshaun Fenwick bring to the Patriots.

