Talking Red Sox Free Agency for 2023

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss where the Red Sox stand heading into free agency in 2023.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:20 Intro

1:00 Red Sox losers at Fenway this season has to change

3:00 Brayan Bello showing promise at end of season:

5:00 Free agency needs start at catcher

8:00 Fourth outfielder/DH

9:30 Pitching needs of course

16:00 Do Red Sox sign of their own, Bogey or Devers this offseason?

20:30 Red Sox need to build around younger players and not lean on them so much offensively

