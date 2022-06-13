Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche | 2022 Stanley Cup Final Betting Props, Series Preview, and Prediction

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is set. The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face off for the rights to hoist Lord Stanley, with game one set for Wednesday night at 8:00pm. NHL fans are lucky that they get reasonable start times…

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have had you covered all NHL playoffs long – and they’ll continue to throughout the Stanley Cup Final. Here’s a look at the series price:

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning +150

Colorado Avalanche -170

These are without question the two best teams the NHL has to offer. I feel like we’ve been waiting for this matchup for ages. The Colorado Avalanche have been the best regular season team in the NHL for what feels like forever, winning the Presidents Trophy in 2020 – but have yet to put it together in the playoffs until now.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has been dominant in the postseason over the last two years, having won the last two Stanley Cup’s.

Can they make it a third? I don’t think so. With the Avs finally putting it together when it matters, I don’t see the Lightning stopping them. Colorado wins it in five games.

The Pick: Colorado Avalanche (-170)

BetOnline also has a bunch of

Series Correct Score

Avalanche 4-2 +400

Avalanche 4-3 +420

Avalanche 4-1 +450

Lightning 4-2 +575

Lightning 4-3 +600

Avalanche 4-0 +800

Lightning 4-1 +1000

Lightning 4-0 +1400

Like I said above, I think Colorado wins this series in five games. They have home ice advantage, a better all-around team, and a chance to finally prove the doubters wrong.

Colorado takes a 2-1 lead, the Lightning win one in Tampa, and then the Avs close it out at home in game five.

The Pick: Avalanche 4-1 (+420)

Conn Smythe Trophy Winner

Cale Makar +180

Nathan MacKinnon +220

Andrei Vasilevskiy +400

Nikita Kucherov +400

Steven Stamkos +900

Micko Rantanen +2000

Gabriel Landeskog +2200

Victor Hedman +2200

Pavel Francouz +4000

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the MVP of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs – not just the final, and Cale Makar has been sensational. The UMass Amherst alum has five goals and 17 assists during Colorado’s run, and is averaging a point-per-game as a defenseman.

He is the anchor of this Avalanche team. If they win the whole thing, he’ll be the one to thank. It’s chalky, but take Makar at +180.

The Pick: Cale Makar (+180)

