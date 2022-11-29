Subscribe
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart Lead 140-105 Celtics Rout Over Hornets

The Celtics scored 121 points through 3 quarters tonight without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

The red-hot Boston Celtics continued to improve their league-best offense, scoring a season-high 140 points as they crushed the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 140-105, and improved to 17-4 on the season.

Jayson Tatum poured in a game-high 35 points and Marcus Smart set a career-high with 15 assists. Boston received contributions from their reserves, as Blake Griffin posted a season high 9 points in his spot start and the Celtics nailed 24 three-pointers as a team.

The Celtics continued their offensive tear, shooting nearly 60% from the floor and better than 45% from three. On the season, the team is now averaging 50% from the field and 40% from 3. Boston led from start to finish, collecting their second wire-to-wire victory.

They will now host Miami for two straight games on Wednesday and Friday, looking to stay perfect on the home stand.

 

