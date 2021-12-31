Celtics Stun Suns on New Year’s Eve 122-108

The Celtics looked to end 2021 on a high note in a New Years Eve matchup with the red-hot Phoenix Suns. The Celtics offense bounced back and Robert Williams shined, having his first career triple double with 10 PTS, 5-5 FG, 11 REB, 10 AST, 5 BLK and 2 STL. Williams is only the 9th player in NBA history to have a triple double and shoot 100% from the field, and the only player in Celtics franchise history to have at least 10/10/10 with 5 BLK in a game.

On the triple double, Williams said it was “thanks to my teammates…if they don’t make shots, I don’t get it. But overall, we played a good game. I’m more happy about that.” Ime Udoka praised Williams, saying “He’s more than people think he is.”

“Rob is great man,” said Jaylen Brown, “I tell him all the time ‘Don’t be afraid to be great.’ He deserves all the praise.”

