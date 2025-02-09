Tatum Carries the Celtics to a Dominant MSG Win | Celtics vs Knicks Postgame

The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 131-104, as Jayson Tatum dropped 40 points in the explosive performance. Payton Pritchard was a monster off the bench, pouring in 25 points.

Join John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they unpack the action from Madison Square Garden.

