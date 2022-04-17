Tatum, Celtics Spin Past Nets – Open As 3.5-Point Favorites for Game Two

The Celtics got past the Nets at the buzzer on Sunday thanks to a spinning Jayson Tatum layup around Kyrie Irving. Here’s a look at the final play:

JAYSON TATUM MAKES THE GAME WINNER CELTICS WIN!🤯 pic.twitter.com/3ZfDkiIbRT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022

The Nets were led by a crybaby, though a good one, in Kyrie Irving. He had 39 points to lead the way for Brooklyn, hitting six threes and shooting 12 for 20. He also flipped the bird to the Garden crowd. Kevin Durant was their second leading scorer with 23. No other Net scored more than 14.

Boston got an all-time game out of Marcus Smart – who hit four threes, scored 20 points, and played his usual style of All-NBA defense. Jayson Tatum pushed the pace scoring with 31 points, and Jaylen Brown paired that with 23 of his own. Al Horford was a monster on the glass grabbing 15 rebounds for the Celtics.

Game one was filled with fouls early, and eight players had 4+ fouls by the end of the game.

Udoka: “Both teams were complaining about the close calls, then they let it go late.” — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 17, 2022

Check out CLNS Media’s Celtics Post Game Show from Sunday HERE:

Boston now has a 1-0 series lead, and will welcome Brooklyn back to the Garden on Wednesday night after two days rest.

They will tip off at 7:00pm and the game will air on TNT. Here are the odds for Wednesday’s game, courtesy of our partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Game Two

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Total: O/U 228

Prediction

Game one was incredibly electric. There’s so much drama and nonsense in the air with the Kyrie storyline that it makes each possession even better than the last. I alluded to these earlier in the week:

The biggest storyline in this series is the Kyrie Irving/Boston Celtics saga. After telling the Boston Garden fans that he would re-sign with the team, Irving fled for the Nets after a tumultuous end to his Celtics tenure. Though he remains close with several of his former Boston teammates, the beef between Irving and the fans is still alive and well – and they’re bound to give him an earful this series. This is going to be an awesome series. The Celtics are the hottest team in the Association going up against Goliath, with storylines and drama wrapped in every step of the way.

Needless to say, I am very fired up to watch game two.

In fact, I’m so fired up that I’m going to give a game prediction. Earlier in the week I predicted Boston will win the series in seven games – and I stand by that. However with the momentum that Sunday will give them, I think the Celtics will take a 2-0 series lead going back to Brooklyn. They win another tight one at the Garden.

Prediction: Celtics 125 – Nets 119

Side: Celtics -3.5

Total: OVER 228

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.