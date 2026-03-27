Tatum-Led Celtics Face Hawks Without Jaylen Brown | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell immediately after Celtics vs. Hawks to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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