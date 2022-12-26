Jayson Tatum Shines in Celtics Win over Bucks

On Christmas Day, the Boston Celtics welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to town, and Jayson Tatum came ready to play. Jayson Tatum shone bright under the lights at TD Garden, and with a commanding 41 points, he outdueled superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Celtics cruised to a 139-118 win. Boston has now taken two straight wins into their Tuesday matchup against the Houston Rockets, and have seemed to reestablish their rhythm to close out the calendar year.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon as they recap and react to the action over at TD Garden.

