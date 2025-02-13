Tatum Powers Celtics Past Spurs | Celtics vs Spurs Postgame Show

On The Garden Report, John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning break down the Boston Celtics’ 116-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points and 14 rebounds as Boston secured its third straight win and seventh victory in the last eight games.
Tune in for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from the Celtics’ latest win!
0:00 Intro
9:00 – Tatum’s MVP-level play
17:12 – Tatum’s decision making
19:50 – Tatum’s impact
27:32 – Torrey Craig’s potential
30:00 – March Madness bracket
32:20 – Ben Simmons discussion
38:52 – Rivalry talk
40:50 – Paul George criticism
43:06 – Porzingis performance
48:34 – Team luxury
50:20 – Luke’s impact
1:00:00 – Torey’s debut highlights
1:02:30 – Craig’s impact on team
1:12:01 – Porzingis on Wemby matchup
1:16:35 – Team’s recent performance
1:33:01 – Trade rumors explored
1:36:28 – Roster retention challenges
1:39:00 – All-Star game discussion
The Garden Report is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!