Tatum Powers Celtics Past Spurs | Celtics vs Spurs Postgame Show

On The Garden Report, John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning break down the Boston Celtics’ 116-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points and 14 rebounds as Boston secured its third straight win and seventh victory in the last eight games.

Tune in for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from the Celtics’ latest win!

0:00 Intro

9:00 – Tatum’s MVP-level play

17:12 – Tatum’s decision making

19:50 – Tatum’s impact

27:32 – Torrey Craig’s potential

30:00 – March Madness bracket

32:20 – Ben Simmons discussion

38:52 – Rivalry talk

40:50 – Paul George criticism

43:06 – Porzingis performance

48:34 – Team luxury

50:20 – Luke’s impact

1:00:00 – Torey’s debut highlights

1:02:30 – Craig’s impact on team

1:12:01 – Porzingis on Wemby matchup

1:16:35 – Team’s recent performance

1:33:01 – Trade rumors explored

1:36:28 – Roster retention challenges

1:39:00 – All-Star game discussion

