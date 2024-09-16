Tatum predicting Finals rematch & Shannon Sharpe

Josue Pavon and Cedric Maxwell are joined by A. Sherrod Blakely to discuss a variety of topics as Celtics training camp approaches. Tune in to hear about Tatum’s Jimmy Fallon appearance and the comments he made. The conversation turns to a reflection on differences between Ime Udoka and Joe Mazzulla, and a discussion of the transition between the two coaches. Finally, they share a laugh over Shannon Sharpe’s IG Live mishap.

