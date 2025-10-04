Tatum Return will Spark Celtics Playoff Run | Celtics Beat

Media Day has passed, which means we have REAL CONTENT for the first time in MONTHS. Adam and Evan get into Tatum’s video update, Anfernee Simons defensive comments, and Al Horford’s departure to Golden State.
0:00 – ⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:30 – Reaction to Red Sox losing to Yankees in Wild Card Round
3:38 – Takeaways from Celtics Media Day
5:14 – Latest on Jayson Tatum Injury
18:30 – Playoffs are reality for Celtics
24:29 – Expectations for Anfernee Simons this season
36:11 – Sam Cassell says this is toughest camp “He’s ever seen”
46:21 – Jordan Walsh comments on Hockey Subs
49:17 – Al Horford signs with Golden State Warriors
59:26 – Should Celtics retire 42?
1:05:00 – Wrapping up
