Tatum Suffers SERIOUS Injury Late as Celtics lose to Knicks in Game 4 | Garden Report Postgame Show

Celtics fall to Knicks 121-113 in Game 4 and now fall behind in the series 3-1. Jayson Tatum was having a monster game for the Celtics leading the way for them with 42 points, but the biggest storyline game late in the game when Tatum suffered a non contact right leg injury. John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to react to the Tatum news and look towards the future of the Boston Celtics.

