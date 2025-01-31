Close Menu
Taylor Kyles 1-on-1 with Standout WR Pat Bryant at Senior Bowl

Taylor Kyles caught up with the Illinois wide receiver
CLNS Media

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles goes 1-on-1 with Senior Bowl standout wide receiver Pat Bryant from Illinois, as he shares his experiences from Day 3 of practices in Mobile. He expressed his potential interest in joining the New England Patriots.

“I got a friend that’s on the team. DeMario Douglas. It would be nice to play next to him.”

