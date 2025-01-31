Taylor Kyles 1-on-1 with Standout WR Pat Bryant at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles goes 1-on-1 with Senior Bowl standout wide receiver Pat Bryant from Illinois, as he shares his experiences from Day 3 of practices in Mobile. He expressed his potential interest in joining the New England Patriots.

“I got a friend that’s on the team. DeMario Douglas. It would be nice to play next to him.”

WR Pat Bryant told @tkyles39 that his mom’s favorite team growing up was the Patriots and she would be happy if NE drafted him He is also friends with @popshotta3👀 📺Checkout the FULL Interview: https://t.co/THs5to4H7K#SeniorBowl @seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE

⚡️by… pic.twitter.com/uLpg6jdfEM — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) January 31, 2025

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !