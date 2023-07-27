Ty Montgomery Scored 4 TDs on Day 1 Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reports following the Patriots first training camp practice of the summer.

The defensive highlight from Day 1 came when Kyle Dugger intercepted a Mac Jones pass meant for Mike Gesicki in the back of the end zone.

Defense dominates in low RZ

🏈WR Room

Ty Mongomery has 4TDS!

Versatile RB/WR Ty Montgomery caught four receptions for touchdowns while lining up in different spots.

Ty Montgomery just mossed rookie LB/S Marte Mapu! TD throw from Bailey Zappe. pic.twitter.com/uYA5tKVMKT — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) July 26, 2023

