Taylor Kyles: Gabe Jacas Situation “Very Concerning”

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest surrounding the New England Patriots prior to the start of training camp and the big topic of discussion the Patriots EDGE Rusher position. With 2nd Round pick Gabe Jacas still unsigned and Harold Landry being placed on the PUP list the Patriots lack of depth at the EDGE position has both Taylor and Mike officially concerned. The guys discuss how the team got to this position and look at what team could potentially do to fill this teams hole wether it be through free agency or a potential trade. They also look at what Harold Landry’s role could look like this season for the team.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/wmtNeFrxapw?feature=share

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