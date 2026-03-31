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Taylor Kyles: Hates Idea of 18 Game NFL Season | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the idea of a potential 18 game NFL season and Taylor Kyles explains why he is VERY MUCH against this idea and believes it’s strictly a greedy move from the owners to make the season longer.

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