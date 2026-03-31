Taylor Kyles: Hates Idea of 18 Game NFL Season | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the idea of a potential 18 game NFL season and Taylor Kyles explains why he is VERY MUCH against this idea and believes it’s strictly a greedy move from the owners to make the season longer.

Should the NFL add an 18th game to the season?@tkyles39 is NOT a fan of the idea: “It’s only greed…It’s already facing so much backlash because of the long-term effects and everything…I hate it…Do I think there’s any chance this doesn’t happen? I think it’s very small.” pic.twitter.com/XiYhzhAfrG — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 31, 2026

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