Taylor Kyles Shocked by Mac Jones Meltdown vs Cowboys

On Sunday, the New England Patriots suffered the worst defeat in Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach, losing 38-3 in a blowout to the Dallas Cowboys. In a game where the Patriots offense failed to even get going, Mac Jones put up an abysmal performance at quarterback, leading to him getting pulled by Belichick in the second half for backup Bailey Zappe.

CLNS Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles and John Zannis discuss the team’s meltdown and the brutal performance of Mac Jones in this clip from Patriots Postgame.

