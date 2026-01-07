Taylor’s Game Keys: How Patriots Defeat Chargers in Playoffs | Patriots Daily X Patriots Beat

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines break down the Patriots’ playoff matchup with the LA Chargers. They discuss what to expect from both teams and explain where New England can get the better of the Chargers.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:38 Injury report from Patriots practice

05:53 Keys to Patriots-Chargers

15:53 PrizePicks

17:12 Any nerves for Sunday’s game?

19:17 How do the Patriots’ CBs match up with the Chargers’ WRs?

22:00 How well has Carlton Davis performed this season?

23:01 Can the Patriots exploit the Chargers’ secondary?

24:05 How far can the Patriots go in the playoffs?

26:15 Unsung heroes

29:02 Thanks for watching!

