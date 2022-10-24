The 2022 World Series is Set – Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Props, Series Preview, and Prediction

The 2022 World Series matchup is set. Starting this coming Friday night, the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off for a chance at MLB royalty.
Philadelphia is playing in their first World Series since 2009, while the Astros are playing in their fourth in the past six years. Quite the contrast.
World Series Price
Phillies +170
Astros -195
The Pick: Let’s start simple and then we will work our prop bets accordingly. I love the Phillies in this series. Despite being underdogs, they feel like a team of destiny this year. They defeated last years defending champs in the Braves, and then took down the Padres (who had already beaten the Dodgers) in the NLCS. They’re playing great baseball and +170 is a good price for it.
World Series MVP
Yordan Alvarez +700
Bryce Harper +800
Jeremy Pena +800
Justin Verlander +900
Kyle Tucker +1200
Alex Bregman +1400
Kyle Schwarber +1600
Aaron Nola +1600
The Pick: If the Phillies are going to win the whole thing, it’s going to be on the back of Bryce Harper. Harper has been outstanding this postseason, scoring 10 runs, batting .419 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI’s on 18 hits, and sporting an OBP of .444 and an OPS of 1.351.
He’s the heartbeat of this Philadelphia team, and I love his odds at 8/1 (+800).
World Series Correct Score
Astros 4-2 +350
Astros 4-3 +375
Astros 4-1 +550
Phillies 4-3 +600
Phillies 4-2 +600
Phillies 4-1 +750
Astros 4-0 +900
Phillies 4-0 +1400
The Pick: Here’s where it gets dicey. The Astros are a good team, and I don’t see this series ending quickly – it may even go the distance.
Ultimately, I like Phillies in six. Take Phillies 4-2 (+600) to win it in Philadelphia.
World Series Handicap
Phillies +1.5 Games -145
Astros -1.5 Games +115
The Pick: Even if the Phillies don’t win it all, I firmly believe they’ll keep it close. Phillies +1.5 feels like free money here, and -145 is a fine price to pay.
World Series Correct Score
Over 5.5 Games -200
Under 5.5 Games +160
The Pick: Building off Phillies in six games, I think OVER 5.5 games (-200) is the play here, if you have to make one.
However, I don’t suggest betting it. Laying 2/1 odds here isn’t worth the risk.
