The Advice Cedric Maxwell Gave to Jaylen Brown Amid Celtics Struggles

Join Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon as they dives into the current state of the Boston Celtics following a tough overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks. In this episode, Maxwell shares his insights on the team’s challenges, including his conversation with fellow Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Max and Josue discuss Boston’s rebounding issues and lack of intensity as the Celtics gear up for crucial matchups against formidable opponents like the Lakers and Warriors.

1981 NBA Finals MVP @cedricmaxwell81 had some advice for Jaylen Brown amid the Celtics struggles “I said [to] Jaylen, these guys follow you … I know Tatum is considered your leader, but I think Brown is right there.” Checkout the Cedric Maxwell Podcast w/ @Joe_Sway:… pic.twitter.com/pJwbmRT8Xu — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) January 20, 2025

0:00 – What Max told Jaylen

1:25 – Celtics defensive concerns

2:40 – Jaylen Brown’s impact

3:53 – Tatum’s competitive spirit

7:55 – Tatum’s intensity

10:49 – Celtics playoff potential

12:36 – Celtics potential signings

13:49 – NBA Finals preview?

18:01 – MVP discussion

19:24 – OKC’s offensive impact

22:12 – Tatum’s social media response

