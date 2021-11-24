The Backlash of LeBron James Vs. Isaiah Stewart

In response to Lebron James & Isaiah Stewarts’ respective suspension, we react to the NBA’s punishment. Also, find out why a popular pornstar is calling Lakers’ Anthony Davis “soft”.

1:33: LeBron James & Isaiah Stewart fight

5:20: Were the suspensions justified?

8:38: Will Isaiah Stewart ever live this down?

10:40: Does Stewart earn respect for coming at The King?

14:12: Hypothetically, would Stewart have attacked Michael Jordan the way he charged LeBron Jordan?

19:47: KG picks Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan?

22:53: Pornstar is calling Anthony Davis “soft”

