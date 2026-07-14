On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky breaks out his tiers to rank Don Sweeney’s free agent signings since 2015.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:31 – Tiering Don Sweeney’s Best and Worst Free Agent signings

2:45 – Riley Nash

3:54 – Jaroslav Halak

5:44 – Matt Beleskey

8:07 – Craig Smith

9:33 – Derek Forbort

11:02 – Prizepicks

11:58 – Linus Ullmark

14:07 – Nick Foligno

15:35 – Erik Haula

16:39 – Tanner Jeannot

18:50 – Elias Lindholm

21:20 – David Krejci

22:20 – John Moore

24:20 – David Backes

26:50 – Subscribe to the podcast!

27:23 – Nikita Zadorov

30:26 – Morgan Geekie

32:41 – Final Thoughts on the tiers list

33:00 – Wrapping up!

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