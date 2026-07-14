On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky breaks out his tiers to rank Don Sweeney’s free agent signings since 2015.
0:00 – Welcome in!
1:31 – Tiering Don Sweeney’s Best and Worst Free Agent signings
2:45 – Riley Nash
3:54 – Jaroslav Halak
5:44 – Matt Beleskey
8:07 – Craig Smith
9:33 – Derek Forbort
11:02 – Prizepicks
11:58 – Linus Ullmark
14:07 – Nick Foligno
15:35 – Erik Haula
16:39 – Tanner Jeannot
18:50 – Elias Lindholm
21:20 – David Krejci
22:20 – John Moore
24:20 – David Backes
26:50 – Subscribe to the podcast!
27:23 – Nikita Zadorov
30:26 – Morgan Geekie
32:41 – Final Thoughts on the tiers list
33:00 – Wrapping up!
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